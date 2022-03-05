First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.19 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $107.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

