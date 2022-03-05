Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $335.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

