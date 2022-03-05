Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $83.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $149.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.44.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

