Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Up 108.6% in February

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,500 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the January 31st total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $850,481 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 120,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSBI stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.89. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

MSBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.