Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE HAYW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. 1,904,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,314. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock valued at $55,026,341.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,114,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAYW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

