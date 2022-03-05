Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE HAYW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. 1,904,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,314. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.
In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock valued at $55,026,341.
HAYW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
About Hayward (Get Rating)
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
