Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 43.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Aziyo Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 412,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating ) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Aziyo Biologics worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

