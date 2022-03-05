Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will post $560.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.95 million and the lowest is $560.00 million. Clarivate posted sales of $455.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

CLVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $5,655,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $55,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 113,894 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 48.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,607,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 527,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,496,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

