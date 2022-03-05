Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Pegasystems stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,975. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $143.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,931 shares of company stock worth $203,575. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

