Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 1,904,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Hayward alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock valued at $55,026,341.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 436,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $5,589,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hayward by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 185,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hayward by 28,126.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 147,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.