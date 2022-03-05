Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Increases By 115.0%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUEN opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Cuentas has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cuentas by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cuentas in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cuentas in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cuentas during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

