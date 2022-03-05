GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $209,491.81 and $595.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,304.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.97 or 0.06752358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00264493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.89 or 0.00745171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00070777 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00410462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00293655 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

