Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 66,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,658. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $168.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

