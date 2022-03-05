LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Up 111.8% in February

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the January 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LAIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LAIX in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LAIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

LAIX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. LAIX has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $57.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.84.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

