iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

