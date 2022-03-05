Hefren Tillotson Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 17.6% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $97,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $106.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

