4,337 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

