First Hawaiian Bank Sells 130 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. State Street Corp grew its position in ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,409,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML stock opened at $594.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $692.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $768.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

