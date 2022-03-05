S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Reduced by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 260.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.30.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $407.55 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.31 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.69.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.