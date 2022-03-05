First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27.

