First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 295.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

Shares of FRC opened at $164.89 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.64 and its 200-day moving average is $197.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

