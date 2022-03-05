Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 4,025 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Progyny were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 569,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Progyny by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 537,736 shares of company stock worth $22,847,154. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

