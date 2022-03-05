First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $50.92 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

