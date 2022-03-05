First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

