Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,748 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

