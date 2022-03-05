Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IFNY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.89. Infinity Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

