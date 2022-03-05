Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IFNY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.89. Infinity Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.
Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
