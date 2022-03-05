QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,718,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

