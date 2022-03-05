PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTCHF stock remained flat at $$2.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,012. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

