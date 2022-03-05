PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PTCHF stock remained flat at $$2.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,012. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.
