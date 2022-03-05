Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 168,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 31,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $55.11. 26,913,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,065,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

