QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PML. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of NYSE PML traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. 178,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

