Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 410,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,738. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

