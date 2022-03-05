Bank of New Hampshire Has $327,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.