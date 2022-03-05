Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $81.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

