Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.61.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,597,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,456. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kroger by 116,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,054 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.