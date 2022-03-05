Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will post $57.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $63.40 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $39.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $283.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $326.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $467.01 million, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $698.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GBT stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.