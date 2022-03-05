Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will post $57.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $63.40 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $39.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $283.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $326.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $467.01 million, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $698.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

