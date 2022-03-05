Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.07.

BAND stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 81,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

