Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Shares Down 13.6%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating) dropped 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.10 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 117.10 ($1.57). Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.82).
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 12.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.85.
About Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN)
