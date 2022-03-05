Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Shares Down 13.6%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating) dropped 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.10 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 117.10 ($1.57). Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 12.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.85.

About Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

