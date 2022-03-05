WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €48.75 ($54.78) and last traded at €48.45 ($54.44). Approximately 10,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.65 ($53.54).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. The stock has a market cap of $600.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83.

WashTec

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

