IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,514,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,550. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,931,533. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.