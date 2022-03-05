SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,920 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for 11.4% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned 2.21% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $36,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSD stock traded down $5.38 on Friday, reaching $193.06. 73,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.12. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $157.26 and a 1-year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

