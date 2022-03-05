Marks Wealth LLC Takes $6.26 Million Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 391,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises approximately 2.0% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned 0.91% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 966,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 802,174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 190,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,724,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,914 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TBF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. 2,031,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,714. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

