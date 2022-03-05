Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 33,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.64 million and a PE ratio of 170.00.
Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTB)
