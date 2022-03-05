Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Shares of HUN opened at $37.91 on Monday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 21.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 191,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after acquiring an additional 416,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.