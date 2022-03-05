Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $674.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $447.45 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $667.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.