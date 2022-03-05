Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 640 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 56,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 63.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

