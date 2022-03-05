Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $411,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 176.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

