Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 383,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

