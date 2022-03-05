Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $864.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $865,854. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,212.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 78,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 43,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 121,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.