IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

