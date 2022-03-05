IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after acquiring an additional 220,926 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

