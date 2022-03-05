Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $55,866,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

